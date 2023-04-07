Shivraj Condemns Kamal Nath's Remark At Iftar Party, Calls It 'low-level, Cheap Politics'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath over the latter's remark while attending an Iftar party in the state. The CM called Nath's remark "cheap" and an attempt to polarise the voters in the state.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Shivraj said, "On one side they advertise that they are Hanuman devotees, but on the other, they attend Iftar and speak about riots. What does he (Kamal Nath) want to say by speaking about riots at Iftar? He goes to Iftar to get votes?"

"It is low-level and cheap politics," the CM said while accusing the Grand Old Party of using fear to get votes. "They use 'Show fear get votes'. Madhya Pradesh is a land of peace. Where are riots happening in Madhya Pradesh? This is a bad intention, crookedness and polarization which Kamal Nath is trying to do. I condemn it," he said.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Nath attended an Iftar Party in Chhindwara district on Wednesday wherein he told people that BJP is creating riots. "You should take care of Chhindwara and let me take care of the state. You see what is happening all over the country. How they (referring to BJP) are creating riots. These people will ruin the country," he told people during the Iftar.

'Congress does politics of division among minorities': Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra also reacted to former CM and Congress leader Nath's remark and said that it has become a tradition of Congress to sit among ‘Rozedar’ and create an atmosphere of fear and separation.

"It is becoming a tradition of the Congress to sit among ‘Rozedar’ and create an atmosphere of fear and separation. Why did he (Nath) talk about riots in a religious program? Congress does politics of division among minorities during the time of elections," Mishra told reporters. He also accused the Congress leader of spoiling the harmony, saying that Nath failed to keep the Congress united, at least he should let the country remain united.

(With inputs from ANI)