Shivraj Questioned Scindia's Family; Scindia Questioned Modi: Cong's Jitu Patwari Attacks

Congress leader Jitu Patwari mocked former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over his induction to the BJP and expressed confidence that all the 22 MLAs who left Madhya Pradesh would return to the Kamal Nath government.

Speaking of the Madhya Pradesh crisis, Jitu Patwari said, "Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Shivraj Singh Chauhan always raised questions on the Scindia family. Jyotiraditya Scindia also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the principles of democracy are being strangled by them."

READ | Kamal Nath's MP MLAs To Fly Out Of Bhopal; Confident Scindia-camp Will Join From Bengaluru

Expressing confidence in the return of Congress MLAs, Patwari said that he is 100 percent sure that all the MLAs for whom people voted in Madhya Pradesh would stand with the Kamal Nath-led government.

"Today I assure you that every Congress MLA who was voted on the basis on Congress ideology, to make Madhya Pradesh prosperous and to waive off the loans on farmers." "BJP can play all its tricks because it was all out of fear. This means that the Kamal Nath government is unwavering and strong. All the Congress MLAs will 100% pledge to stand with the party," Jitu Patwari added.

READ | 13 Of 22 Rebel Cong MLAs Say They Won't Quit Cong, Confident Of Winning Floor Test: Digvijaya Singh

Scindia's induction in BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

WATCH: The Moment Jyotiraditya Scindia Joined BJP, In The Presence Of JP Nadda

Madhya Pradesh Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs could bring down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

READ | A Day After Scindia's Resignation, His Name Plate From Bhopal Congress Office Removed