Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Be The Next Madhya Pradesh CM: Sources

After the shocking turn of events that saw Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tendering his resignation, sources have now revealed that a BJP legislative meet is on to decide who the next Chief Minister of the state would be. BJP leader and former CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being considered as the most preferred candidate for the post, as per sources.

After a tumultuous few weeks of political crisis, Kamal Nath tendered his resignation as the CM of the State ahead of the floor test in the State Assembly on Friday. His resignation comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh Assembly to take place on March 20.

On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the Assembly to 103. The BJP has paraded 106 MLAs before the Governor and alleged that the Congress has only 92.

The escalation of the political drama in Madhya Pradesh happened when Congress leader Scindia decided to switch camps to BJP taking along with him 22 MLAs from Congress leaving the Nath government on the brink of downfall.

Although the Nath-led government tried with all its might to evade a floor test amidst 'Coronavirus' concerns, the Supreme Court observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on Friday for the sole purpose of holding a floor test.

With the Speaker accepting the resignations of all 22 MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 230-member Assembly, which was 114 earlier, has now reduced to 92. The Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. The strength of the House has also come down to 205 with 103 required to prove majority, which seems impossible for the Congress given the current scenario. The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs seemingly has enough numbers to form a government.

