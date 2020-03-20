Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls For 'self-imposed Curfew' To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Hours after BJP's show of strength outside the party office in Bhopal, BJP state President Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to citizens to impose a self curfew and take all precautions necessary to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. A huge crowd had gathered outside the party office in the state capital and began celebrations as Chief Minister Kamal Nath tendered his resignation to the Governor on Friday.

Kamal Nath's resignation came just hours before the scheduled floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to be the next Chief Minister of the state, as he claims the party enjoys the support of 106 MLAs compared to Congress' 92.

"I appeal to everyone that they implement self curfew and follow and also follow all measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to reporters on Friday.

Kamal Nath resigns

After a tumultuous few weeks of political crisis, Kamal Nath tendered his resignation as the CM of the State ahead of the floor test in the State Assembly on Friday. His resignation comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh Assembly to take place on March 20.

On the eve of Kamal Nath's resignation, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker had accepted the resignations of 16 remaining Congress MLAs, taking the half-way mark in the Assembly to 103. The BJP has paraded 106 MLAs before the Governor and alleged that the Congress has only 92.

The escalation of the political drama in Madhya Pradesh happened when Congress leader Scindia decided to switch camps to BJP taking along with him 22 MLAs from Congress leaving the Nath government on the brink of downfall. Although the Nath-led government tried with all its might to evade a floor test amidst 'Coronavirus' concerns, the Supreme Court observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on Friday for the sole purpose of holding a floor test.

