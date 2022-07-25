Shivraj Singh Chouhan Attends Key BJP Meet Of CMs To Discuss Status Of Development Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a crucial meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further deliberated on several matters including the development and welfare schemes carried out by the central government.

Among the participating chief ministers included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was also seen interacting with PM Modi and the other ministers present at the meeting.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on his official Twitter handle, CM Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP national president JP Nadda interacted with the chief ministers of various states at the 'Mkhyamantri Parishad' meeting held at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.



Furthermore, in a series of tweets, he expressed his determination to follow the directions and guidance provided by PM Modi on development and welfare schemes during the meeting further adding that the prime minister emphasised the implementation of the schemes and moving towards ensuring coverage up to the saturation level.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji gave the mantra to move forward. He emphasized on better implementation of some of the major central government schemes and initiatives like PM Gatishakti Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, Swamitva Yojana, DBT implementation, and government e-marketplace launched by the central government", he tweeted in Hindi.

BJP's 'Mukhyamantri Parishad' meeting

In the meeting that was held on Sunday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi while interacting with all the CMs and their deputies spoke on a slew of matters further emphasising a better implementation of the Centre's various developmental and welfare schemes in the BJP-ruled states. In addition to that, he also reviewed the progress done so far in the aforementioned schemes in the states, based on which strategies were discussed for a better implementation.

The other topics included discussions on ensuring ease of doing business in the states followed by a major focus on developing the sports infrastructure. He encouraged the CMs and deputy CMs to take more steps to boost athletics.

Notably, keeping in view the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the chief ministers of the poll-bound states were also present at the meeting.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj