Shivraj Singh Chouhan Enjoys A Game Of Cricket Amid Ongoing Battle For Throne In MP

Amidst the ongoing battle for the throne between BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh, BJP State President Shivraj Singh Chouhan took out some time from his usual business to try his hand at a game of cricket on Wednesday. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was seen driving the ball and also bowling as he enjoyed a short game of cricket with friends. Just a few hours back, Chouhan had launched a scathing attack on Congress in a press conference demanding their resignation from the government on moral grounds.

The State BJP chief had alleged that since the Congress has lost the numbers they are resorting to pressure tactics trying to win back the support of rebel MLAs by contacting their families and offering them bribes.

READ | 'Congress Should Morally Resign; BJP Has 106 MLAs, They've Lost Majority': Shivraj Chouhan

Chouhan had also highlighted Digvijaya Singh's visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday and stated that he reached the city to create chaos and nothing else. This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday has refused to allow the 22 rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs to appear before it while hearing the petition of the BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh seeking an immediate floor test in the state assembly. The former MP CM claimed that BJP enjoys the support of 106 MLAs compared to Congress' 92 MLAs.

READ | SENSATIONAL: Congress Insists On Re-elections Before Madhya Pradesh Floor-test

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress accused BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's fold. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru and submitted their resignations. While Congress expelled the six Cabinet Ministers and the Speaker accepted their resignations, the biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP.

READ | Amid MP Political Crisis, Haryana Min Anil Vij Demands Abrogation Of Anti-defection Law

While the BJP has been demanding a floor test, the Congress adjourned the Assembly till March 26 amid Coronavirus pandemic. Both BJP and Congress have moved the Supreme Court - the BJP demanding a floor test, Congress demanding the safe return of its 22 MLAs. Currently, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has flown to Bengaluru and staged a dharna seeking an audience with the rebel MLAs - who have refused to meet him.

READ | Digvijaya-Shivakumar Resume Rescue Op Post-detention: 'Will Save MP Govt, Take Back MLAs'