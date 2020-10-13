MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Lambasts Congress Over Farm Loan Waivers, Development Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the Congress party alleging that the former Madhya Pradesh government betrayed the farmers in the name of waiving off their loans. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the allegations on Congress in an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami while speaking over the "Bhukhe Nange" remark by Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday.

While responding over the insensitive remark by Congress, Chouhan said, "Yes we are good being poor, let the rich (Kamal Nath) be good with their fortune. This thought process is not only of Kamal Nath, but also of Soniya Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Let them (Congress) be happy with their good fortune," Chouhan said.

"We are poor because, you betrayed the farmers under the promise of loan waivers, but we gave the loans to farmers at zero percent interest rate. Yes, we are poor, we started giving wheat, rice and salt at Re 1 per kg to our poor. So congratulations on your riches," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also listed out many other initiatives for the poor, such as the Sambal Yojana which assures that the government will bear the burden of fees of all the children whose family income is less than 8 lakh per anum, regardless of caste, creed and religion.

"We decided to give our sisters who give birth to a child, boy or girl, Rs 4,000 before birth and Rs 12,000 after the child's birth so that the parents can spend time with their newborn without worrying about the finances," he said while listing out the schemes of the BJP government.

"Yes, we are good for being poor because we decided to conduct marriages of the poor daughters under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana. Your businessmen promised Rs 51,000 to our daughters, but never paid them. Under the Sambal Yojana, we even decided to give Rs 4,00,000 to the family whose bread earner dies in an accident. So your business and your riches be good for you."

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also slammed the former Congress government for cancelling all the welfare-oriented schemes which were started by the BJP government.

"Bhukhe Nange" jibe by Congress

The attack by Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes after Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar on Sunday said that Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, whereas Shivraj Singh Chouhan who hailed from a poor background became wealthy at the cost of farmers poverty.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is from a poverty-stricken household "Bhuke Nange gharke". Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar said.

Madhya Pradesh's BJP unit had also hit back calling out the insensitive jibe by the Congress leader.

यही कांग्रेस की मानसिकता है, यही इनकी पीड़ा और यही इनकी सोच।



एक ‘किसान पुत्र’ कैसे किसी ‘नामी उद्योगपति’ के सामने खड़ा हो सकता है?



वो ‘किसान पुत्र’ जो सिर्फ जनता के आगे झुकता हो, जिसका जीवन ही जनसेवा को समर्पित हो।



ग़ुलाम मानसिकता के कांग्रेसियों का असली चेहरा सामने आ गया। pic.twitter.com/O0ouHG9DXo — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 12, 2020

Madhya Pradesh By-polls

Madhya Pradesh is bracing for the by-election on November 3 which will be contested on 28 assembly seats. 22 of them had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly.