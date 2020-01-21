Cong Ministers Behaving Like Dictators: Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Big Fight At MP Meeting

Reacting to the massive fight that broke out between Madhya Pradesh Congress Minister Jitu Patwari and BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condemned the incident and called out Congress Minister Jitu Patwari for acting under the arrogance of power.

In his statement, Chouhan stated that he has never seen such a picture in history where a minister threatens to throw someone out.

"A minister's position is to serve people. But when you are high on power, you forget your responsibilities. You will be questioned as you are a minister. He will have to answer. Never seen such a picture in the history where a minister says will throw you out and a collector slaps a protester," the former chief minister said.

Adding to his statement further he demanded for the DM and SDM to be booked and penalised. "Protests happened during our time too. We did not order bureaucrats to slap anyone. We did not order any collector. Those who have taken law into their own hands should be booked. The DM & SDM should be booked and penalised," he said.

'Cong leaders have come down to dictatorship'- Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader also took to his official Twitter handle and alleged Congress ministers of stooping to dictatorship.

The Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tweet roughly translates as, ''Congress ministers have come down to dictatorship. They have started taking themselves as kings. There is such intoxication of power that if they are unable to hear even the voice of their own, then what will others hear? Soon, time will teach them a lesson."

कांग्रेस के मंत्री तानाशाही पर उतर आये हैं। स्वयं को राजा समझने लगे हैं। सत्ता का इन पर ऐसा नशा छाया है कि ये अपनों की भी आवाज़ नहीं सुन पा रहे हैं तो औरों की क्या सुनेंगे? जल्द ही इन्हें समय सबक सिखाएगा। #MP_मांगे_जवाब https://t.co/fuWJCAfaha — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 21, 2020

Congress Minister Patwari blames Solanki for creating a ruckus

While addressing the media shortly after the meeting, Congress leader Jitu Patwari blamed the BJP MP for creating a ruckus during the meeting and not behaving in a civilized manner.

In his statement, Patwari said, "I believe that all the representatives of the people be it an MLA, MP or a minister has to maintain decorum. Since the last 3 meetings, he has been creating a dispute and has been constantly talking off track. I appeal to my MP friend through the media that you are a public representative, you should have a decent way of working that would honour the people who have voted for you."

