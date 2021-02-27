Shivraj Singh Chouhan Predicts BJP's Win In WB Assembly Polls; Pans TMC's 'misgovernance'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday predicted that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal post the Assembly election in the State. Talking to the media, Chouhan revealed that he shall address 4 public meetings in WB on February 28. Claiming that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scared, he lamented the attacks on the Poriborton Yatra and BJP workers. Moreover, Chouhan asserted that the people of the state will vote against TMC's misgovernance, hooliganism and corruption.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "Yes, I am going. I will reach Kolkata tonight. Tomorrow, I will address three public meetings during the Poribortan Yatra and one meeting in Howrah South at night. BJP is ahead. Mamata didi is scared. The way in which the Poribortan Yatra Rally is being attacked, workers have been killed. The sacrifice of workers won't be wasted. The people of West Bengal are against Mamata didi's misgovernance, hooliganism, corruption and loot. BJP will get good success. The next government will be formed by BJP."

Meanwhile, WB BJP general secretary Locket Chatterjee justified the Election Commission of India's decision to conduct the polls in 8 phases. To buttress her point, she cited the violence perpetrated by TMC on their political opponents. She also contended women from all age groups shall fight against Banerjee. According to the Hooghly MP, the people will give a befitting response to the insult allegedly meted out to women in the State.

WB Assembly polls

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC.

