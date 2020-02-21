Emergency Part-2? Shivraj Singh Chouhan Questions Kamal Nath Govt's Sterilisation Target

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter on Friday, February 21 and questioned the state government's decision to implement new rules for the MPHW (Male Multi-Purpose Health Workers). This comes as the Madhya Pradesh government decided to follow the norm of 'Now Work, No Pay' for the MPHW employees. Shivraj Singh described this new rule as 'Emergency Part 2' of the Congress party.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises the new rules for MPHW employees

मध्यप्रदेश में अघोषित आपातकाल है। क्या ये कांग्रेस का इमर्जेंसी पार्ट-2 है? एमपीएचडब्ल्यू (Male Multi Purpose Health Workers) के प्रयास में कमी हो, तो सरकार कार्रवाई करे, लेकिन लक्ष्य पूरे नहीं होने पर वेतन रोकना और सेवानिवृत्त करने का निर्णय, तानाशाही है। #MP_मांगे_जवाब pic.twitter.com/Fl7Q8UM9dX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 21, 2020

His tweet translates to, "There is an undeclared emergency in Madhya Pradesh. Is this the Emergency Part-2 of the Congress? If the efforts of the MPHW (Male Multi-Purpose Health Workers) are lacking, the government should take action, but the decision to withhold their salary and retire them is not right. This is dictatorial in nature. #MP_मांगे_जवाब (MP Demands Answer)"

MP govt's new decision on MPHW workers

As per the notification by the MP government, all the employees working in the MPHW department need to ensure that they mobilise at least 5 to 10 men and convince them to undergo a vasectomy. If they fail to do so they will be asked to leave the job on the basis of 'Now Work, No Pay' rule. The workers are also expected to create awareness about family planning and contraception.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh govt planned to forcibly retire non-performing officers and employees from government services in July 2019. The government had earlier asked the heads of all the departments to do a screening of the work done by employees in the services. The government also asked the seniors to prepare a list of underperforming and non-performing employees back then. The recent notification from the MP government seemingly resembles their governance policy.

