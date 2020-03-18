'Congress Should Morally Resign; BJP Has 106 MLAs, They've Lost Majority': Shivraj Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress' Digvijaya Singh and CM Kamal Nath stating that they (Congress) should morally resign as they do not have the numbers to prove majority. The state BJP chief alleged that since the Congress has lost the numbers they are resorting to pressure tactics trying to win back the support of rebel MLAs by contacting their families and offering them bribes.

Chouhan also highlighted Digvijaya Singh's visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday and stated that he reached the city to create chaos and nothing else. This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday has refused to allow the 22 rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs to appear before it while hearing the petition of the BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh seeking an immediate floor test in the state assembly. The former MP CM claimed that BJP enjoys the support of 106 MLAs compared to Congress' 92 MLAs.

'Congress does not have the majority'

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "They do not have the majority. We have 106 MLAs with us and we are united. Now that they have lost the majority they are resorting to all sorts of tricks to hold their government. I have warned you before and I am warning you again. They are trying to contact the families of the MLAs. How are they making decisions every day despite losing the majority? They do not have the right to take any decision for the state."

Furthermore, he added, "Digvijaya wants to meet MLAs but MLAs ran away because of him, they do not even want to see his face. Today he is talking about Mafias, who started Mafia Raj? Congress only. Morally, the government should resign. If they have even little morality left they can go for the floor test."

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress accused BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's fold. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru and submitted their resignations. While Congress expelled the six cabinet ministers and the Speaker accepted their resignations, the biggest jolt occurred when former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and then joined the BJP.

While the BJP has been demanding a floor test, the Congress adjourned the Assembly till March 26 amid Coronavirus. Both BJP and Congress have moved the Supreme Court - the BJP demanding a floor test, Congress demanding the safe return of its 22 MLAs. Currently, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has flown to Bengaluru and staged a dharna seeking an audience with the rebel MLAs - who have refused to meet him.