Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shrugs Off 'flop' Bandh, Slams Congress 'for Betraying The Farmers'

On the day that farmers' unions called for a Bharat Bandh in protest against the three agrarian laws, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has remarked that the Bandh was a 'complete flop' in his state, adding that the Congress tried to create ruckus but was pushed away. Reiterating the letter written by Sharad Pawar to him in 2011, Chouhan challenged Sonia Gandhi and the Congress to scrutinize the letter and issue an explanation, in response to the party's claims that the MP CM has been quoting the letter out of context. Pointing at BJP's victories in several by-polls and the Bihar assembly elections, he remarked that the win in elections showed the people's faith in the saffron party as the polls were conducted after the three agrarian laws were implemented.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the debate on Tuesday, Chouhan said, "There was no Bandh here in Madhya Pradesh. Congress workers tried to create ruckus but the people only pushed them away. It was a complete flop. Farmers clearly know that Congress is hypocritic. This is the same party, which when it was in power at the Centre under Manmohan Singh, the Agriculture Minister of this cabinet - Sharad Pawar had written to me seeking implementation of the model APMC."

"There is a need to amend the present APMC act on the lines of the model APMC act, 2003 in order to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competing marketing channels in the overall interests of the farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," the MP CM quoted from Sharad Pawar's letter to him in 2011.

"Whatever I have said, it is on the basis of the proof I have. I have the letter written by Sharad Pawar to me. I challenge Sonia Gandhi to scrutinize the letter and explain its meaning. Explain your manifesto. This Congress cannot stand its ground. They cannot face Modi's popularity so they are shooting off the farmers' shoulders. The farmers' unions had clearly stated that no political party or leader will be allowed yet Congress' Surjewala visited and was pushed out," Chouhan said in response to Congress claims of highlighting only parts of Pawar's letter.

Shah meets with farmers' leaders

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently holding a discussion with 13 farmers' leaders ahead of the sixth round of talks between the unions and the Centre. The farmers' leaders include Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Hannan Mollah, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Raldu Singh Mansa, Manjeet Singh Rai, Buta Singh Burjgil, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Darshan Pal, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Bodh Singh Mansa and Jagjit Singh Dallewal in the meeting that is currently underway.

Earlier, the farmer unions addressed a press conference after the culmination of the Bharat Bandh. Mentioning that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states, they claimed that it was successful. Moreover, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa stated that the farmers should be allowed to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi.

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continues as the fifth round of talks on Saturday ended inconclusively. The next round of deliberations has been scheduled for December 9. Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

