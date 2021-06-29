Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Congress For Questioning Govt's Decision To Reopen Colleges

On Monday, June 28, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to reopen colleges in August if the COVID situation in the state normalise and students with vaccination certificate will only be allowed to get admission and attend the offline classes. Following this announcement, the Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath took to Twitter and questioned whether the government had made sure all students are vaccinated. As a counter-response, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked in which world is he living as the government has decided to reopen colleges only after vaccinating students.

Twitter clash

On June 29, MP CM commenting on Kamal Nath's statement said, "In which world do you live? We have decided to reopen colleges only after vaccination," and further added, "learn the truth before commenting on such matters".

On June 28, Kamal Nath had said, "Reopening colleges is very important but has the government made sure to vaccinate students prior to it?

He added Shivraj Singh Chouhan, "Don't play with students life by reopening colleges with not vaccinating them".

Colleges to reopen in Madhya Pradesh

On June 27, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had said, “All the colleges in the state would reopen in August if everything remains normal. Admission to colleges will be allowed to only those who show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and it will be necessary to show the same to attend offline class. Colleges will also have to ensure that students and other staff will follow COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines in order to hold smooth functioning of classes and other educational activities".

He had informed that preparations for the re-opening of colleges are in full swing as the state is gradually recovering from the COVID pandemic situation. A proposal for the college reopening matter will be presented to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the cabinet meeting to be held on June 28.

COVID situation in Madhya Pradesh

To date, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 7.9 lakh COVID cases with 7.8 lakh recoveries and 8,917 deaths. The state has administered a total of 2,02,98,255 COVID vaccine doses across 134 vaccination sites.

(Image credit: PTI/ANI)