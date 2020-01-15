Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Digvijaya Singh For Backing Terrorists

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress leader Digvijay Singh after the latter sparked off a controversy by sharing a video of hate preacher Zakir Naik on social media. In the video, Zakir Naik claims to have been approached by a representative of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to support the government over its move to abrogate Article 370 from J&K and soothe its relations with Muslims. This comes just a day after the Congress seized on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Dy SP Davinder Singh and proceeded to absolve Pakistan-based terrorists of the Pulwama terror attack, alleging 'conspiracy'.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijay Singh

The former MP CM, who was taking part in the festival of Makar Sankranti at Bhopal, slammed the Congress leader for allegedly supporting terrorists and abusing patriots. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Digvijay Singh wanted the attention of the media and hence resorted to making comments as such. Attacking the Congress party and its leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the party had always supported Pakistan and that its views aligned with that of the rival nation and its terrorists.

"Supporting terrorists and abusing nationalists is in Digvijay Singh's history of behaviour. For the Wadala encounter also he said the same thing. People know that he is spreading such statements to grab media attention and hence there is no need to comment on it", said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, talking to the media.

Six-point attack by Digvijaya

In a series of following tweets, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the Modi government listing six things that they do to those who disagree with them. 1. Try to convince 2. If not convinced, then threaten 3. Still not convinced, tempt with money or position 4. Still not convinced, then defame with unscrupulous allegations 5. If convinced, then drop the allegations; if not then label as traitor and propogate that 6. If there is an opportunity when it can be used, they do what Dr. Zakir Naik has mentioned

Deny, or it will be deemed correct

Digvijaya Singh went on to say that PM Modi and Amit Shah must deny Naik's allegation, failing which the latter's statement can be believed as correct. "The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should duly deny Dr. Zakir Naik's charge. If they do not, then it is believed that the accusation of "traitor" Dr. Zakir Naik is correct." Singh tweeted.

However, when confronted on the BJP claiming Naik enjoyed support from Congress, Digvijaya Singh backtracked and said Congress never "officially" supported Dr. Zakir Naik. "Absolutely wrong allegation. Congress never officially supported Dr. Zakir Naik. It is true I had addressed a Communal Harmony conference in Mumbai from his platform but you can go through his speech in that conference, at no point he made any communally sensitive statement." he said on Twitter.

