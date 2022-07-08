Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tears Into Oppn; Avers 'Congress & Terrorism Complement Each Other'

Addressing a gathering in Sidhi on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that the Congress party and terrorism complement each other. Escalating his tirade further, he opined that terrorist activities in the country increased whenever Congress is in power. To buttress his point, the senior BJP leader cited the case of Ajmer Sharif Dargah cleric Salman Chisti and claimed that the Sonia Gandhi-led party, which is ruling Rajasthan, tried to save him from facing the law.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted, "Sisters and brothers, India has got a unique Prime Minister. Behind every decision of his, the respect of all sections of society and the welfare of the people are taken into account. There is a direct connection between Congress and terrorism. Take a look at history. The activities of terrorists have increased only due to Congress."

"Terrorism and Congress complement each other. People belonging to all faiths visit Ajmer Sharif and we respect all religions. But a Khadim working there (Salman Chisti) threatens to spread terror and commit murder and Congress tries to save such people. BJP respects all sections of society," he added.

#WATCH | Sidhi, MP: There is a direct connection between the Congress party and terrorism, the history is a witness. If terrorist activities have increased in this country, it is because of Congress. Terrorism and Congress complement each other: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/piAwNt47YP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 7, 2022

Salman Chisti's arrest

On July 4, Salman Chisti recorded a video wherein he purportedly stated that he would give his house to anyone who beheads suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. She has come under fire from within the country as well as abroad for making controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad. On Monday night, the Rajasthan Police registered an FIR against him based on a complaint over this video clip and arrested him on July 6. While he was sent to police custody for two days after being produced at a magistrate's residence, visuals showed him flashing a victory sign to the people outside.

Commenting on this, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla remarked, "After Rajasthan Police tutoring Salman Chisti, now you can see him smiling in police presence. Clearly, he feels the Gehlot government is with him. He knows that because Karauli main accused has not been caught..he knows vote bank matters". BJP has repeatedly accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of indulging in appeasement politics. Earlier, Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin condemned the video and asserted that the clerics won't let such a Talibani mindset spread in India.