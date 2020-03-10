WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Issues First Response After Scindia Resigns From Congress

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave his first response after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation from the Congress party. Speaking to the media, he said, "I won't comment on it. This is Congress' internal matter." Slamming the Congress, he further said, "Congress is hypocritical. Earlier, Scindia was King, now he is a Mafia!"

Scindia resigns

In a sensational twist to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia also resigning, their numbers (20) posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to join the BJP on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

