Shivraj Singh Takes Dig At Rahul As PM Modi's Approval Rating Remains Highest With 70%

Taking a fresh jibe on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said 'hope you had a goodnight'. The attack from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval rating chart of world leaders with a 70% rating, according to the data published by the global enterprise. MP CM used the Congress leader's earlier statement 'this morning I woke up at night' to mock him.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe on Rahul Gandhi

Good morning, Rahul ji. Hope you had a goodnight’s sleep and you didn’t wake up in the morning during middle of the night. https://t.co/Ma5Cetaynw — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 5, 2021

The survey results were published on Saturday which had ratings of 13 of the world leaders including United States' President Joe Biden, United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others.

Global Enterprise's survey result on world leaders

Apart from thumping approval to PM Modi, other leaders that followed the Indian leader included Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 64% and 63% approvals, respectively.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 70%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 63%

Merkel: 52%

Biden: 48%

Morrison: 48%

Trudeau: 45%

Johnson: 41%

Bolsonaro: 39%

Moon: 38%

Sánchez: 35%

Macron: 34%

Suga: 25%



*Updated 9/2/21 pic.twitter.com/oMhOH3GLqY — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) September 4, 2021

As per the data mentioned above, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the number 4 position with 52% approval while United States' President Biden was at the 5th spot with 48% approval. The 6th spot was taken by Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was on 7th with 45% approval while United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, lagging 4% behind at 41, was on the 8th. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, featured on the list at number 9 with 39% approval, and the 10th was Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea with 38% approval.

The last three spots on the list were acquired by Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga with 35%, 34%, and 25%, respectively.

According to Morning Consult, they conduct more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval. Daily global survey data is based on a 7-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a margin of error of between (+/-) 1-3%.