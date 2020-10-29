Shocked VHP Demands Immediate Probe As Sadhvi Pragya Details Param Bir's 'inhuman' Torture

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday called for an immediate investigation after BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case when he was in the ATS.

Distressed over the ordeal, Vinod Bansal alleged that the torture on Sadhvi Pragya was carried on the direction of Congress.

"Yesterday Sadhvi Pragya revealed how police tortured her. The police worked on the direction of Congress. She was tortured to make accept that she is a terrorist. Someone else was involved in terrorism and they wanted to frame someone else. This kind of thinking is very painful and it spoils the image of the country," said Vinod Bansal.

He further lashed out at the unmitigated witch-hunt against Republic and urged for a fair investigation against those who are trying to silence the voice of media.

"Today they are trying to frame an independent media house in a certain way. There should be a proper action and a fair investigation against all these activities. This is a plot to silence the voice of the media," he added.

Sadhvi Pragya recounts horrific ordeal

Making massive revelations in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Revealing graphic details of the very worst torture, Sadhvi Pragya alleged that Param Bir Singh assaulted her in myriad shocking ways and also threatened her lawyer. The BJP MP asserted that the Mumbai Police Commissioner was part of a conspiracy that wanted to prove that she was a 'saffron terrorist'.

"They assaulted me with belts. He does not even deserve to be called a demon. He is a conspirator and giving him such a prestigious post might be a part of some conspiracy. Not only this, he used to abuse me and hit me mercilessly and when my lawyer would visit me, he would threaten him. There are so many things, I can't remember but I will surely pen down everything in the book that I am writing. I am speaking up now because, till the time he remains in Mumbai Police, justice will never be served," she said on Wednesday.

