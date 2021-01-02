SHOCKER: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Won't Take BJP's Vaccine' As Pan-India 'dry Run' Commences

In a shocking remark, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'. Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022 and currently, the Coronavirus vaccine's dry-run is ongoing in all states.

Serum Institute's vaccine candidate 'Covishield' gets SEC's green signal, awaits DCGI nod

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Won't take BJP's vaccine'

"I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav. Currently, the Yogi government is conducting vaccine dry-run in six places in Lucknow. In each venue, twenty-five health workers have received dummy vaccines as part of the dry run, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

3 crore COVID front-liners to get free vaccine first; planning for 27 cr underway: Centre

UP's vaccine plan

The Yogi government has sketched out its vaccination plan with health workers prioritized first. Uttar Pradesh - the most populous state in India - will conduct the vaccination drive in three stages across the state. In line with the vision of the Central government, health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive. In the second stage municipal corporation workers, military and police personnel will be vaccinated. The third stage, people above 50 years will be vaccinated.

Arrangements have been made to keep 2.03 lakh litre of COVID-19 vaccine in the state and for storing the vaccine, deep freezers, cold boxes and vaccine carriers have been arranged. Moreover, the state has made arrangements of cold storage in all 75 districts in the state. Uttar Pradesh currently has 5,86,751 COVID-19 cases, 5,64,541 recoveries and 8,379 fatalities.

Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah updates 'Dada is stable'; wishes pour in

Covishield receives SEC nod

On January 1, Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency-use authorisation - making it the first vaccine to receive the green signal. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech Pvt. Ltd (BBL)'s vaccines have been asked to provide additional data. SII now awaits the confirmation from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) now, to begin mass-rollout of the vaccine. Currently, a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination delivery system is being conducted in 116 districts across 259 sites in India - with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announcing that free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to the most prioritised beneficiaries in the first phase of the inoculation drive.

Owaisi gears up for 2022 UP polls; will tour state in Jan starting with PM's constituency