SHOCKER: JDU Neta Wants 'religious Quotas' In Army 'if We Dare To Fight Pakistan Terror'

Former Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi gave a shocking statement during an event in Bihar's Nawada as he tried to communalise the Indian Army. Speaking at a program organized by Markji Idara-e-Sharia, Baliyavi demanded a 30% reservation for Muslims in the Indian Army if the Government "is afraid of fighting the Pakistani terrorists".

"I said this in the Parliament and I'm saying this again. I'm also saying this to the Prime Minister Lohe ko loha kaat-ta hai, lohe ko gaajar nahin kaat-ta hai. If you are afraid of fighting the terrorists of Pakistan, give 30% reservation to children of Muslims", Baliyavi was heard saying in a video.

JDU leader targets PM Modi, Baba Ramdev

While making the controversial statements, Baliyavi also targeted PM Narendra Modi and Baba Ramdev and the much-talked about Baba Bageshwar. Stating the Ramdev is "not an Indian", the JDU leader alleged that he has links to the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan. He even demanded that his source of wealth must be proved and the products made by Patanjali should be investigated.

Again attempting to communalise the Army, he said, "When Pakistan was making missiles and showing them to India, no baba came from Nagpur to answer, but only the son of a Muslim came forward, whose name was APJ Abdul Kalam".

GD Bakshi reacts to statements against Army

Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi said, "It's not even worth responding to. It's the most bizarre and idiotic statement ever heard. We have classes of all people and people of all religions joining the Army, who are good patriotic Indians and are putting up very stellar performance in the battle field", He also gave the example of the 1999 Kargil War where every Pakistani intruder was forced to retreat after a defeat.