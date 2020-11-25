SHOCKER: 'We'll Make West Bengal Police Lick Boots If We Win,' Says BJP Neta At Poll Rally

In a shocking statement, BJP West Bengal vice-president Raju Banerjee attacked the state police force and alleged that they are not extending any help to check the 'Gunda Raj' in the state. He claimed that if the BJP comes to power after the Assembly polls next year, the party will make the police "lick boots."

'We will make them lick boots': BJP leader's shocker

Speaking at an event in Durgapur on Tuesday, Raju Banerjee said, “See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will 'Gunda Raj' prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots.”

This comes a day after BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya asserted that law and order situation has reached its nadir in West Bengal under the TMC even though the Chief Minister herself is a woman, the security for women is the worst in the state.

Vijayvargiya, who is the saffron party's Bengal minder, claimed that one set of laws is applicable in the whole country "barring here, where only TMC's rules prevail". "Bengal has a woman Chief Minister but women in the state are not safe. Women safety and security in Bengal are the worst in comparison to other states. The law and order situation has completely broken down in the state," he contended.

'Contract killing of political workers is on'

Earlier, he had said that Election Commission's representative promised him to appoint central security force for conducting the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 with-out any fear. He alleged that the law and order in the TMC-ruled state has collapsed and demanded that local police be kept away from the next year's assembly elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a free and fair manner.

"Law and order machinery has collapsed in West Bengal. Infiltrators are pouring in. Contract killing of political workers is on. In these challenging times, we have asked the Central government to impose President's rule or the Election Commission should ensure that people cast their vote without fear," he said while speaking to reporters in Indore.

After having a limited presence in the state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress. It won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections.

(With agency inputs)