'Shocking': BJP Leader Slams Kerala Govt After RSS Worker Hacked To Death In Palakkad

A day after a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker was murdered at Elappully near Kerela's Palakkad, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in broad daylight in Palakkad on Saturday, April 16. Eyewitnesses said that a group of about five men ransacked the RSS worker's shop before hacking him to death.

Reacting to the deteriorating law and order in the region, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan slammed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government saying that they are not "fit to be the administrators of a state."

Speaking to Republic TV, Vadakkan said, "It's become a killing field, unfortunately...Under their (the administration's) nose an RRS worker is hacked and killed. It's shocking. The administration has to take full responsibility."

"The charges they are leveling (in the previous murder) is the involvement of the RSS but nothing has been proved; no arrests have been made in the earlier murder. Now the immediate reaction is based on presumption. Where are we going for? What is the Kerala government doing? They are in charge of law and order. If this is the condition then they are not fit to be the administrators of a state," Vadakkan added.

RSS leader hacked to death

Forty-five-year-old Sareerik Sikshak Pramukh Srinivasan was attacked by a five-member group of assailants at his shop around 1 pm. The attackers arrived at the spot on three bikes and escaped after inflicting fatal injuries on Srinivasan. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he passed away an hour later. The former RSS worker had suffered multiple wounds on his head and limbs. Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the SDPI was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

The authorities are shocked as this comes within 24 hours of Subair, an SDPI worker's murder near the village. Subair was allegedly murdered at Elappully in the district while he was returning home with his father after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. The attackers in two cars had hit Subair's bike, his father Aboobacker was reportedly injured as the duo fell from the bike.

The police are probing a possible link between Subair and Srinivasan's death along with the killing of another RSS worker S Sanjith allegedly by SDPI workers in November last year.

BJP president of Palakkad district, KM Haridas, has claimed that RSS outfits have no role in the murder. He alleged personal enmity led to the killing and that there was no political angle involved.