SHOCKING: Ashwani Handa Blames MHA, Not Terrorists For Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Murder

Update: The Congress party has since disowned both Ashwani Handa and his statement

As the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat has sent shockwaves across the country, Congress has blamed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the killing, instead of the terrorists responsible for Rahul's death.

Congress leader Ashwani Handa questioned the local administration and Home Ministry on the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit, and said that Government has failed to protect its people, further demanding that MHA should suspend the local administration for the failure.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed in the Budgam district after two terrorists fired at him with a pistol. Rahul was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot. Bhat was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. Rahul Bhat was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits.

Republic TV has learned that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he was moved to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, where he passed away. J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area.

Targeted killings in J&K

Rahul Bhat's killing is not the first attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the region. On April 4, terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan in Chotigam village of Shopian district, leaving him injured. The attack was followed by violence against two other labourers from Bihar, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary in Lajoora village of Pulwama district.

While no death was reported, both individuals were left heavily injured. The attacks came to the fore after Kashmiri Pandits, since October 2021, have been targeted and killed. One of the prominent businessmen and pharmacy owners in Srinagar, ML Bindroo, was killed in broad daylight while two teachers from different states were murdered too.

In fact, a government school teacher was killed by terrorists after he urged his pupils to stand in attention during the National Anthem.