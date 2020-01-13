SHOCKING: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari Hurls Sharp Personal Attack At PM Modi Outside Jamia

In yet another shocking personal attack by a Congress leader on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Jharkhand MLA has said that the PM couldn't belong to his own mother and wife and so can't belong to the country. Dr. Irfan Ansari was addressing a rally outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University where he made the comments. He also attacked the BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

"The BJP is trying to scare us with CAA and NRC but we will not be scared. Modiji couldn't belong to his own mother and wife, so how can he belong to this country? (sic)" said Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari.

PM Modi 'arrogant'

On Sunday, the Congress party's official Twitter page attacked PM Modi saying that his 'arrogance and ego' had reached such levels that he was not willing to even listen to the citizens of his country. Along with the tweet, the page also tweeted a photo which called BJP- 'Bhartiya Anti-Janata Party' stating that while the country was burning, PM was busy campaigning. The photo also alleged that during the span of a few months in which the contentious CAA was passed and nationwide protests erupted, around 31 people were killed, while thousands were injured, arrested and detained.

Kamal Nath gets personal

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether any of his ancestors fought for India's Independence from British rule. Addressing party workers in Bhopal, Nath questioned the BJP for teaching nationalism to Congress and others. Nath was there to attend the training programme of the Seva Dal.

"Have you heard Modi Ji speak of the youth and farmers? They teach the Congress party about nationalism. Modiji, tell us one name from your party who was part of the independence struggle. At least name one relative or forefather who was part of the struggle. These are those who teach us nationalism," Kamal Nath said.

Hurling personal attacks at the Prime had become commonplace in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and was also a talking point before the 2017 Gujarat elections. Before the latter, the Prime Minister had turned the attack back on the Congress, shaming the party at poll rallies by reading out the shocking list of abuses that had been directed at him over the years. Before the Lok Sabha polls, Raj Babbar had made an atrocious attack comparing the then-escalating Rupee-vs-Dollar exchange rate with the age of the Prime Minister's mother.