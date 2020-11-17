SHOCKING: Convict Lalu Prasad In RIMS Director's Bungalow; Director Staying In Guest House

Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive pictures of fodder scam convict and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav living a comfortable life in the bungalow allotted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. Sources informed that while Lalu was enjoying the perks of living in a bungalow, the newly-appointed Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad was himself staying in a guest house.

'The Director of RIMS is staying here'

"Here in room no. 302, the Director of RIMS is staying for three days," a housekeeping staff told Republic Media Network. The RJD leader was shifted to the RIMS Director’s bungalow in August, to protect him from the COVID-19 crisis. When Lalu was shifted to the bungalow, the RIMS Director’s post was empty, but Lalu has not yet vacated the bungalow even after the new Director has taken charge. The BJP has demanded that Lalu should be sent to a designated jail and accused the Jharkhand government of not being strict enough.

In a statement, Dr Prasad said that he does not know how circumstanced Lalu was shifted to the bungalow. “If the circumstances are in control, the bungalow will get vacated,” he added.

Lalu's bail hearing deferred to Nov 27

Earlier this month, the bail hearing of the Former Bihar Chief Minister in a fodder scam case was deferred to November 27 as the CBI didn't file its arguments before the Jharkhand High Court. In the High Court hearing, his lawyer Kapil Sibal accused the CBI of "deliberately delaying the bail plea".

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader has been in jail since December 2017 after being convicted. He has served most of his jail sentence in Jharkhand at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital. Yadav had last month secured bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case related to the fodder scam. However, he is still in jail since the hearing on his bail plea is still pending the Dumka treasury case.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister.

