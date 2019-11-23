SHOCKING: Nawab Malik Slams New Maharashtra Govt, Says, 'MLAs Signatures Misused'

The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the State's Chief Minister, backed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik slammed the impromptu oath ceremony that took place on Monday and said that the signatures of the MLAs were misused as a basis for the oath. The coalition came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena over an alliance apparently reached the final stage on Friday.

"We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath. The signature which we took as attendance of MLAs is used to form the govt. At 6:30 pm NPC MLA meeting has been called and many signatories MLAs will meet Sharad Pawar and will be part of the Press Conference. The letter (of support) that is being used is wrong and it's been misused. "

Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vZo05p1vri — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

He further asserted that the government will lose the floor test and said, "This government has been formed by false means and it will lose the floor test in Vidhan Sabha as all the MLAs are with us."

READ | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar says 'Ajit Pawar's decision not NCP', as BJP-led Maha govt forms

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM on Saturday. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

Fadnavis revealed that they had produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Sources reveal that the Governor then requested the President to remove the President's rule in the State, which was done at 5:47 AM. Fadnavis also revealed that BJP, along with NCP and a few more allies have formed the next government in the State.

READ | PM Modi exudes confidence for the 'bright future' of Maharashtra, as BJP-NCP form govt

READ | HUGE | 'Uddhav Thackeray ready to be Maharashtra CM' says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut