Shocking Provocation At Jantar Mantar; Army Slammed In Name Of 'second Freedom Struggle'

A day after Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police for his "Break India" call, the anti citizenship amendment act protesters gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday have allegedly insulted the Army and have allegedly given a call for "second independence struggle."

Speaking at the protest meeting, Filmmaker Tapan Bose who had earlier in 2017 returned his National Award said: "It doesn't make any sense, Pakistan is not an enemy country. As I said ruling class of both countries are same, armies of both the countries are same. Amry of Pakistan kills the countrymen, here also army kills countrymen. there is no difference. If you go to Pakistan and talk to people, they are so good, they say how can we arrive at a compromise, tell us. So it is not right to term people of any country as enemies. Are there no bad people amongst us? What about gau rakshaks? Aren't they bad people or terrorists, they are real Tukde Tukde gang."

"Second call of Independence"

In another video, a person addressing the protestors can be heard giving a call for second independence struggle: "Our forefathers formed the idea of India, this is the second freedom movement and in it, we take the spirit of our forefathers and we are ready to fight till the end. We all are ready till the ned. Inquilab Zindabad. The idea of India should prevail till the end, Aazadi (freedom), Hum dekhenge, Hum likhenge.(we will see, we will write). We will write new freedom, new history for India, may God bless all of us."

Sharjeel Imam's provocative speech

A video emerged, wherein Sharjeel Imam was seen instructing the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Sharjeel Imam arrested

After a four day hunt, Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Bihar's Jehanabad. He is currently being taken to the national capital by Delhi Police for further interrogation and probe in the matter. His brother had been detained by Jehanabad police at the nearby Kako police station for questioning Sharjeel's whereabouts.

