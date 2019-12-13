SHOCKING: Rahul Gandhi Dubs PM Modi's 'Make In India' Scheme As 'Rape In India'

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

Rahul Gandhi dubs 'Make in India' as 'Rape in India'

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India.

Parliament erupts in anger

His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The ensuing ruckus led to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm. Several MPs demanded Gandhi's apology over his comments. Shockingly, Rahul Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus, was seen smiling.

Rahul Gandhi repeats 'Rape Capital' comment, targets PM Modi

Gandhi's 'Rape capital' comment

Earlier on December 7, Rahul Gandhi labeled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. Rahul Gandhi, who was on a visit to his constituency in Kerala, raised another Unnao case, wherein a now-expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been accused of rape.

"India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word," Rahul Gandhi said. he also repeated his comment on December 9 while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Previously, while addressing a rally in Kerala's Sulthan Bathery on December 7, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of the rise in crimes against women. Listing the increasing violence against Dalits, minorities, and women, he said it was because PM Modi believes in violence. The Congress leader's comment comes a day after the Unnao rape victim passed away because of a cardiac arrest, succumbing to burn injuries in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM for rise in crime against women, says 'Modi believes in violence'