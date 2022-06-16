SHOCKING: Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Policeman By The Collar At Congress' Hyderabad Protest 

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was seen on Thursday grabbing a Hyderabad police personnel by the collar. The former MP held the on-duty cop's collar in a vice-like grip when the police tried to stop her from heading towards Raj Bhavan in Telangana amid protests over the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi is to be summoned for a fourth day on Friday.

The shocking incident of high-handedness took place near Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan on Thursday during the "Gehrao Raj Bhavan" protest called by Congress. Senior party leader Renuka Chowdhury who was also participating in the protest was obstructed by the Hyderabad police when she had tried marching toward Raj Bhavan. At that point, the former Union Minister grabbed the collar of the on-duty sub-inspector in an intimidatory style, following which she was taken away by the female police personnel after much jostling.

#BREAKING | Senior Congress leader and former Minister Renuka Chowdhury snatches collar of a Sub Inspector during a protest called by AICC over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi



It is pertinent to mention that in numerous cases the protest by the Congress in Hyderabad has turned violent, with party workers being seen burning a vehicle and also climbing buses. Notably, several incidents of scuffling between Congress workers and police have been reported from many parts of the country amid the party's protest against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi, over which protests are being held on Thursday in Delhi, Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and other cities.

'It's not Satyagraha, it's Hatyagraha of Gandhi's philosophy': BJP

Reacting to Renuka Chowdhury's flagrant disrespect for the police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Grand Old Party and said the "Raj Bhavan Chalo” Satyagraha of Congress is actually “Raj Gharana Bachao”.

Taking to Twitter, Shehzad Poonawala said, "Congress assaulted a cop from Assam yesterday. Today Gandhi loyalist Renuka Chowdhary grabs a cop by the collar This is not Satyagraha but a Hatya GRAHA of Gandhi JI’s philosophy to protect the first family of corruption! Will Congress sack her?"

Congress assaulted a cop from Assam yesterday



Today Gandhi loyalist Renuka Chowdhary grabs a cop by the collar



This is not Satyagraha but a Hatya GRAHA of Gandhi JI’s philosophy to protect the first family of corruption!



Guwahati ACP Attacked by Congress Workers

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed a video wherein Congress workers were seen assaulting police officials who were deployed at the protest site in Assam. In the visuals, a scuffle was seen breaking out between Congress workers and the Guwahati police team. Some workers were seen holding the party flag and using the staff aggressively to break into the barricades as the police officials were trying to control them. The Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was trying to bring the situation under control, was attacked with the same bamboo flag stick. He was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

Notably, speaking in Diphu on Wednesday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state police will take action against those who had attacked Himangshu Das, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dispur.