SHOCKING: Republic Bangla Reporter Assaulted, Elbowed By TMC Worker In WB's Bhatpara

The female journalist was manhandled, pushed, and elbowed for raising questions on suspected electoral malpractices in the region during polling.

Ananya Varma

In a shocking incident, a Republic Bangla reporter was assaulted by political workers in West Bengal's Bhatpara on Sunday. The female journalist was manhandled, pushed, and elbowed for raising questions on suspected electoral malpractices in the region during polling. The horrific incident was captured by Republic Bangla's camera crew. 

In the video, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker can be seen pushing the mic of the journalist, following which he goes on to launch a full-blown attack against her. The woman is not only brutally shoved but the mic from her hand is also slapped to the ground repeatedly, as she tries to confront him over allegations pertaining to 'rigged voting'.

According to Republic Bangla sources, a number of incidents of false voting were being reported in the region. When the Republic correspondent confronted a lady who was illegally entering polling booths without an ID card, she admitted that she was here to 'watch over' the voting. Moments after the confrontation, the accused man reached the Republic Bangla journalist and started heckling her. When the same questions were asked to the man, he lost his cool and assaulted her.

West Bengal BJP chief condemns incident

The shocking incident was condemned by West Bengal BJP president Dr. Sukanta Majumdar. Taking to Twitter, he questioned if assaulting a woman journalist was the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'way of empowering women'.

Sharing the video of the incident he asked, "TMC leader seen hitting a women journalist who went to cover some news. @MamataOfficial, is this TMC way of empowerment of women?"

Notably, polling is underway for bypolls in six wards of six municipalities of West Bengal including ward 3 of Bhatpara Municipality. In Bhatpara, 38% voting has been recorded until 1 p.m.

By-elections are also taking place in ward 2 of Jhalda Municipality in Purulia, in ward 8 of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, ward 16 of Chandannagar Municipality, ward 4 of Dumdum Municipality and ward 29 of South Dumdum Municipality.

