SHOCKING: 'Uddhav Formed A Team To Go After Republic' Reveals Sting In Maha Congress HQ

In the biggest political expose of the decade, Republic Media Network has unearthed a shocking 'target Republic' plot that has been hatched, with outrageous details being disclosed by a top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) insider at the Congress headquarters in Mumbai. In the explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla lays bare the conspiracy, indicating that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

'The team has already started its job'

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.

There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.

Declaring "Now what the scheme is, there is a department...whichever it be...there are so many branches of intelligence”, the stung congressman indicates it could be used to “find that person's weakness.". The leader stated that whichever reports comes from Uddhav Thackeray's team related to Republic, the "Mumbai CP is being instructed to probe that first."

"Yes, see the mastermind behind all this is Shri Sharad Pawar ji. today the administration is being run by him. If he says that no cases should be registered, then nothing will happen because you can consider him a senior figure, who has a major contribution in the alliance," the man said.

On Sunday, Republic Media Network aired the contents of an official email from rating agency BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the Republic Media Network. Crumbling the pack of lies floated and repeated over the last 9 days by Param Bir Singh and a section of the media, the BARC email to Republic Media Network’s Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani specifically confirms that there is no malpractice by the network.

On Saturday, Mumbai Police had also detained Republic's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station to answer the summons. This move came inspite of Bhandari being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court and fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph had also observed that they are concerned about the fact that Police Commissioners are giving interviews to the media. Justice DY Chandrachud, in a strong observation, said that the court is concerned that of late, Commissioners have the tendency of giving press interviews on ongoing cases. Republic Media Network had moved the Supreme Court amid a malicious and vindictive attempt by the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to target the channel using the garb of an alleged TRP scam, over which Param Bir Singh had called a news conference.

Show-cause notice sent to Arnab

Moreover, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was sent a show-cause notice, in violation of Bombay High Court. While the Apex Court in its judgment dated May 19, 2020, held that no other complaint can be initiated in respect of the Palghar broadcast of April 21, 2020, the Bombay High Court in its June 30, 2020, judgment suspended all criminal proceedings with respect to the FIRs registered against Arnab Goswami, based on the Palghar and Bandra news reports. Yet, the show-cause notice was filed.

Last month, the Shiv Cable Sena, which is a wing of the Shiv Sena, wanted to block Republic Media Network from beaming to people's homes in the state. The development came right after Republic’s reporter Anuj was put in jail without anything resembling due process for chasing a lead in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. The Shiv Cable Sena issued an order which was signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut. Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

Concerted attempt to target Republic

The past few months have witnessed a relentless string of incidents wherein Republic has been the focus of a clear, sustained and malicious campaign. Court cases, physical attacks, diktats to cable operators to not telecast Republic Media Network's channels have been launched amid Republic's unwavering attempts to investigate the Palghar lynching case, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and other cases. Republic Media Network has vowed to fight these strong-arm tactics.

