SHOCKING: Uddhav's Cops Trying To Forcibly Interrogate Jailed Republic Reporter Anuj

Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade, are in illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police for the third straight day after first being jailed without anything resembling due process 4 days before that. While they were first denied legal representation, Republic TV has now learned that Anuj is facing shocking forceful interrogation in an effort to get him to reveal his sources and story. The reporting team was jailed by the Maharashtra Police when they were following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad.

Highlighting the massive clampdown on Republic Media Network's Right to Report, Republic will move the Bombay High Court and also the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to secure the freedom of its journalists. Meanwhile, tens of thousands have signed the #FreeAnujNow petition.

Moreover, continuing its intimidation tactics, Shiv Cable Sena which is a wing of Shiv Sena has issued an order to block Republic Media Network, the order is signed by Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut and Sanjay Raut is the “pramukh margdarshak” of this organisation.

Why the Republic crew must be freed

In the Democratic Republic of India, every citizen has the right to move freely as part of their fundamental rights under Article 19(d), and no citizen can be illegitimately deprived of his life or personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. These rights do not extinguish in the radius around any Chief Minister’s residence. The illegal detention of our reporter and video journalist is an attack on constitutionally guaranteed rights with a motivation to muzzle a free press, deny the right to report, and to deter any journalist from speaking truth to power and pursuing stories of public interest as the fourth pillar of our democracy.