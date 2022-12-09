Shocking Visva Bharati's Convocation Got Deferred Due To Agitation By 'TMC Goons': Adhikari

Expressing shock over postponement of Visva Bharati's convocation ceremony owing to an ongoing agitation by some students, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari claimed that normalcy could not be restored on the campus due to "non-cooperation" by state police.

He claimed the impasse and the deferment of the ceremony have "tarnished" the central university's legacy, and Bengal reputation.

Adhikari, taking to Twitter on Thursday, said, "Shocking, Convocation Ceremony of Visva Bharati University has been cancelled as the Vice Chancellor has been forcefully confined for 15 days at his residence. Eminent personalities of India would have graced the occasion in accordance with the rich tradition of the university." A section of students had been demonstrating outside the residence of Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty since November 24, seeking immediate allotment of hostel rooms for outstation students, and time-bound evaluation of the PhD and M Phil thesis submitted by scholars.

The VC was stopped from leaving his residence on December 6 for his official work with some of the protesters staging a sit-in before his vehicle Adhikari claimed that those demonstrating outside the VC’s residence are TMC goons.

"A few TMC backed goons are agitating outside the VC's residence since 24th November. Due to non-cooperation of @WB Police, normalcy could not be restored on the campus. The legacy of Visva Bharati has been tarnished today along with the reputation of WB," the Nandigram MLA wrote, tagging the prime minister's office (PMO).

Sharply reacting to Adhikari's allegation, SFI leader Somnath Sow said several students who have taken part in the protest bear no political affiliation.

"They are protesting against the vindictive attitude of the VC... to press for the demand for hostel accommodation and also for allowing researchers to submit thesis.

Visva Bharati had on announced the postponement of its annual convocation, earlier scheduled to be held on December 11, till further notice.

Authorities have been forced to take this step as the VC has "not been allowed to venture out of his residence for over two weeks and monitor the preparations", it said.

"Under these circumstances, the forthcoming convocation to be held on December 11 stands postponed till further orders," the statement added.

An official of Visva Bharati, when contacted by PTI, said it was not feasible to continue preparations for the prestigious event amid the sit-in.

The decision was also prompted by a rally taken out by some students on the campus on Wednesday evening, which had turned "unruly", she said.

Meanwhile, Visva Bharati University Faculty Association stated that no notification was issued for the December 11 programme, which now stands postponed.

"Convocation is not a private affair of anyone, not even the VC. It needs involvement of students, faculty and statutory bodies. The alleged Convocation of Visva Bharati on 11/12/22 was not at all notified,” the association said in a tweet, tagging PMO, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.