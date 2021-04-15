Should People Pick Guns?: Sanjay Raut Raises Belagavi Pitch; Says Deshmukh Probe fruitless

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused the Centre of not providing financial aid to non-BJP ruled states and termed it 'inhumane. The Sena MP's remarks come amid a consistent surge in the number of COVID cases reported in Maharashtra over the past week and as lockdown-like restrictions were imposed throughout the state until April 30. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the states should receive aid at times of distress, the Centre was providing relief to BJP-ruled states while other states were allegedly 'kept hanging and were given nothing'.

The Sena MP claimed that tracing and testing was done seriously in Maharashtra while contrasting it with the rising COVID cases in neighbouring Gujarat. Sanjay Raut also joined the Kumbh Mela row and claimed that saints had tested positive after the Shahi Snan and went on to say that massive problems would surface if not stopped. The Centre and the Maharashtra government have had a face-off in recent days over the COVID-19 situation, with the Union Health Minister dismissing his Maha govt counterpart Tope's claims over vaccine shortages by putting out numbers of outstanding vaccine shots. However, the fact that several hospitals and vaccination centres had at different points run out of stock is indisputable.

Sanjay Raut wants PM Modi to solve border dispute with Karnataka

Speaking about the Belagavi border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut claimed that it was the PM's job to resolve such issues at some point of time and asked for how long will the matter go on. The Sena MP went on to say that the PM received votes to resolve people's issues and asked if they should 'pick up guns' in their fight. Raut has harped on about this issue to an extent that he has drawn flak from the Karnataka government, with the southern state's home minister Basavaraj Bommai quipping that Karnataka should get Mumbai in return for ceding Belagavi.

'Nothing will come out': Sanjay Raut on CBI's probe into Anil Deshmukh

Defending his MVA colleague & NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut claimed that they were confident of 'nothing' emerging from the probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier on Wednesday, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was interrogated by two SP ranked officers of CBI at the DRDO guest house in connection with the allegations leveled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The CBI had also questioned two of Anil Deshmukh's aides earlier this week. Deshmukh had entered at around 10:45 am and exited shortly after 9 pm.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soars to 35.78 lakh

On Wednesday, April 14, Maharashtra recorded 58,952 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,78,160. At present, there are 6,12,070 active cases in the State. With 39,624 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 29,05,721. With Mumbai recording 9925 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

278 deaths — 54 from Mumbai, 29 from Ahmednagar, 24 each from Nashik and Nagpur, 21 from Nanded, 14 from Thane, 11 from Osmanabad, 10 from Akola, 9 each from Jalgaon and Ulhasnagar, 8 from Beed, 7 from Navi Mumbai, 6 each from Latur and Amravati, 5 from Gondia, 4 each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Yavatmal and Chandrapur, three each from Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Pune and Kalyan Dombivali, two each from Aurangabad and Buldhana and one each from Bhandara, Jalna, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Nandurbar, Palghar and Vasai Virar were reported on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 170 occurred in the last 48 hours, 73 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 58,804 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.