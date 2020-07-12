'Should've Just Put Vikas Dubey In Ahmedabad Civil Hospital': Hardil Patel Slams Guj Govt

Hardik Patel, the 26-year-old leader who was made the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) working president less than 24 hours ago, addressed the media in Rajkot on Sunday afternoon.

While addressing the media, he made several attacks on the present dispensation and claimed that they are failing the people of this country on all fronts. Making an aggressive attack at the government's failing policies regarding COVID-19, Patel claimed that the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital is in shambles. "There are so many cases in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, that you didn't need to kill Vikas Dubey in an encounter, you should've just kept him in Civil hospital!" Patel exclaimed.

He also shared a little bit about the plans for the future of GPCC with him at the helm of the leadership. Patel claimed that there is a lot of groundwork done by him and several other leaders of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee who have gone to each and every village of the state and have understood what ails them and he will work towards the betterment of the people there. He stated that there are tall leaders like Shaktisinh Gohil who have worked tirelessly in Congress and that the party is more close-knit than ever before.

Patel also shared that he has more challenges than prizes in this new title given to him by Congress party. "I am grateful that such a big title has been given to me at such a young age. This will be my beginning to learn more in the party. There is a lot of work to do," Patel stated.

He also made a statement about the recent controversy of the lady constable named Sunita Yadav being strong-armed by the BJP minister Kumar Kanani's son, Prakash Kanani. He stated that "the police needs to be respected and needs to be taken into consideration that they are under a lot of pressure. No one is a VIP like this in a time of the pandemic. No one should be allowed to bully a police officer, especially a lady police officer."

