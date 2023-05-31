Show Guts, Do It On China: Owaisi Hits Back At Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Surgical Strike’ Remark

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi invoking a 2020 remark made by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay claiming to do a ‘surgical strike in Telangana's Old City’ referring to Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani people, stated that BJP should conduct a surgical strike on China instead.

During a public rally in 2020, Bandi Sanjay had said the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief Owaisi were trying to win the then-scheduled Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections riding on the votes of Rohingya, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters.

"GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls," Bandi Sanjay had said.

Recalling that remark in a public gathering in Sangareddy on Tuesday (May 30), the AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

Owaia also lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah at his allegation of a covert understanding between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Owaisi and stated, "Why do you (Amit Shah) feel the pain, if the steering is in my hand?."

‘Steering of KCR government is with Majlis’

Back in April this year, Amit Shah addressing a public rally in Chevella, Telangana, hinting at the BRS poll symbol ‘Car’, had said, "If steering of KCR government is with Majlis, can the car move in the correct direction," further alleging that the KCR government works on the agenda set by AIMIM.

₹2500 crore Mandir ki dekh bhaal ke liye, lekin steering Owaisi ke haath mein hai? pic.twitter.com/uQjbHFDZvm — AIMIM (@aimim_national) May 30, 2023

Owaisi launching a counter-attack on Shah said, "Crores of rupees were approved for temples and he (Amit Shah) says the steering is in my hand. If the steering is in my hand, then why do you feel the pain?."

AIMIM chief Owaisi also claimed that over ₹2,500 Crore have been spent by the Telangana government for empowering temples & ensuring the welfare of Archakas (Hindu Temple Priest). However, the budget allocated for minorities is ₹2,200 Crore, wherein Muslim, Christians, Sikhs and Jains are included. Moreover, CM KCR had announced ₹1000 Cr will be spent on renovating the Hanuman shrine in Kondagattu and ₹720 Cr will be earmarked for temples and the welfare of Archakas.