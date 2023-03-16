Showdown On Bengaluru-Mysuru E-way Over Collection Of Toll Taxes; JD(S) Workers Block Road

A mega showdown and traffic snarls were witnessed on Thursday, March 16, on the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway as Janta Dal (Secular) workers gathered in order to stage protests led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy in order to condemn toll taxation. The protesters complained that the toll tax was being collected without the services being delivered.

The Highway Authority of India opened up toll plazas following the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reportedly, the machinery installed on the expressway was malfunctioning, leading to accidents and breakdowns of vehicles. Majority of the people questioned why they should pay a toll tax of Rs 135 for a distance of 20-30 km as half of the expressway is yet to be operational.

The Karnataka High Court took cognisance of the issue and directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) of India to file a reply within three weeks as the guidelines issued by the NHA in 2008 are being violated. As per the guidelines, no toll tax should be imposed on any motorist commuting through the highway until the service roads are established.

The Congress party along with some pro-Kannada organizations staged a protest earlier on March 14 over the toll levied on motorists using the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

The toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway started on Tuesday morning. One of the Congress leaders alleged that the toll had been levied even though the service road had not been completed, and they were protesting against this.

Speaking to the media, he said, "This is a BJP-ruled double-engine government. Despite that, the service road has not been completed. Now, they are collecting tolls from the people. But we have been protesting that first you should provide the services if you want to toll. There is no service, no infrastructure. How will the people travel? They have just opened the toll plaza in anticipation of the upcoming state elections."