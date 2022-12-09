Shraddha's Father Meets Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Tune In To Watch

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. The Deputy CM assured Shraddha's father of justice. Vikas Walkar, whose 27-year-old daughter Shraddha was killed earlier this year, also called a press conference on Friday, speaking out for the first time since his daughter's death made the news.

"Deputy CM Fadnavis has given me assurance that my daughter will get justice," said Vikas Walkar speaking to the media from Mumbai's Marathi Partrakar Sangh. He was accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya.

"Aaftab Poonawala has murdered my daughter brutally. His family members should also be investigated," Vikas Walkar said while calling for the death penalty for the accused.

Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended

Vikas Walkar's statements come on the same day the Delhi court hearing the Shraddha Walkar murder case extended Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 more days.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was produced before the Saket court through video conferencing, prison officials said.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha to death, chopped her body into several pieces, refrigerated them and them disposed them in the forests of south Delhi's Chattarpur.

Polygraph and narco tests were conducted on Aaftab and the police is now awaiting forensic reports. Multiple sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have said that Aaftab revealed he used a number of instruments to sever Shraddha's body, including a small saw and a Chinese meat cleaver after strangulating her to death.

Police currently lack enough admissible evidence to secure a conviction, sources say.

