Shraddha's Murder Made Into A 'Jumla': Congress Trivialises & Politicises Biggest Horror

In a shocking development, Congress on Monday appeared to trivialise and communalised the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala and chopped off into 35 pieces at their residence in South Delhi. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the murder was a 'Durghatna' (accident) and then communalised the matter saying one community is being targeted.

"It (the murder) was a 'Durghatna'. It has been given a name and 'jumla' has been made. It is not a new thing, inter-caste and interfaith marriages have been taking place for a long time now," Gehlot said.

"Politics is being done on basis of the manner in which one community has been targeted. It is easy to light a fire but it takes time to douse it," he added.

Senior Congress leader and Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Singh Rawat also said that the case should not be related to religion but demanded that Aaftab should be hanged.

"I don't have any idea of what Ashok Gehlot said. Aaftab should be hanged. This case should not be related to religion," Rawat said.

No narco test on Aaftab on Monday, says FSL

The narco analysis on Aaftab will not to conducted on Monday, November 21, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said. Before the narco test, a polygraphic test is to be conducted on Poonawala for which his consent is need for which his consent is needed.

FSL Assistant Director Punit Puri said that a polygraph or lie detector test will be conducted if consent is received. "It will be followed by medical tests and after these only, the narco will be performed within 10 days."

Meanwhile, on the investigation front, the Delhi Police team, which is in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, has recorded statements of 11 persons in connection with the case.

The police team in the national capital has also recovered some portions of the skull, jaw and dentures of a female human body which would be matched with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA to confirm the identity.