Shripad Naik Takes Charge As Minister Of State For Tourism After Cabinet Reshuffle

Five-time North Goa MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik, on Tuesday, took charge as the Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Tourism. He has been given new portfolios, including Minister of State for tourism and port, shipping and waterways post the biggest cabinet reshuffle announced by PM Narendra Modi earlier this month. Before helming these ministries, Naik was the Minister of State with independent charge of the Ayush ministry.

Naik extends gratitude to PM Modi for the responsibility

After taking responsibility as the Minister of State for Tourism, Naik took to his Twitter handle where, he uploaded pictures of him signing the new appointment and made a special mention to express gratitude to the Prime Minister, for entrusting him with the new role. Shripad Naik was the first Ayush minister after the formation of the portfolio in 2014, under the Narendra Modi-led government. Later, in 2019 he was also appointed as minister of state for defence.

Took charge as Union Minister of State for @shipmin_india and @tourismgoi Gov. Of India.

I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for entrusting me this responsibility. pic.twitter.com/xL6BEJzHdM — Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) July 20, 2021

Major cabinet reshuffle by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 7, announced a major reshuffle and expansion of his ministry since he came to power in 2014. The major shifting of ministries included bringing Mansukh Mandaviya as Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister, and Jyotiratidya Scindia as Civil Aviation Minister among other major ministries.

The new cabinet was announced amid the criticism faced by the government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and a faltering economy. Many ministers were dropped from their posts with the induction of 15 cabinet ministers and several ministers of state. Several state ministers have also been upgraded to cabinet rank.

Clashes on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session

Recently, on Monday, July 19, as the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session commenced, PM Modi stood up to introduce the recently inducted ministers after the recent reshuffle and received flack from the opposition as they interrupted the PMs speech by raising slogans against rising fuel prices. Speaker Om Birla appealed to the opposition, to maintain decorum as the customary introduction took place but, the sloganeering continued. Petrol prices in all metro cities have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark while, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

