Shyam Rajak: JDU-BJP Alliance Stands Strong, Will Fight Polls Together

Soon after RJD urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands to oust BJP from power, Janata Dal-United (JDU) national general secretary Shyam Rajak on Sunday said that the BJP-JDU alliance is strong and will fight the polls together. His remarks came after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh urged all the non-BJP parties to join hands and oust BJP from power

Speaking to the media, the JDU leader said, "Our alliance is strong and we are working unitedly. We will strongly fight the polls together. Thoughts may differ but the alliance is united under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and it will continue to be united in future as well."

READ | Rift In Bihar Govt As Dy CM Sushil Modi Contradicts CM Nitish Kumar On NPR: Sources

Talking about the recent decision on NPR made by deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, Rajak said, "As far as NPR, NRC and CAA are concerned, no such proposal has been discussed in the meeting of NDA legislative party, nor in the Cabinet. Nitish Kumar never mentioned any such thing. So it is not relevant to us. I respect Sushil Modi but it was not the decision taken by the Cabinet. Everybody has a right to speak and put their views forward so in the same way he also did."

READ | Nitish Inaugurates 368 Schemes During Yatra; Says Discussion On Bihar's R-Day Tableau Irrelevant

'NPR in Bihar will begin from May 15 to May 28'

A rift has broken in the Bihar coalition government of the BJP and JDU after Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday confirmed that the National Population Register (NPR) process will be held in the state. According to sources, the JDU leadership has rejected the NPR rollout and has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not taken a decision yet on the issue. The reports of the rift have emerged in the alliance at a time the state is heading into Assembly polls.

"NPR in Bihar will begin from May 15 to May 28. Every state of the country has decided on different dates. Every state of the country has to do it, it is a statutory process. If one fails to do so, along with a fine, will be jailed for up to three years," Sushil Modi said.

Moreover, reiterating PM Modi's statement said, "There is no move to have an NRC at present. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this clear. Statements by any other leader on the issue have no importance now."

READ | Sushil Kumar Confirms 'Bihar NPR In May 2020, Says, "3 Yr Jail" If Refused To Participate

READ | Pavan K Varma Writes Letter To Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Against CAA-NPR-NCR