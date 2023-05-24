Last Updated:

Sibal Questions Shah's Praise For PM, Asks What About Modi's Long Term Vision On Unemployment, Price Rise

Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Amit Shah's remarks that the new Parliament building is an example of PM Modi's far-sightedness, asking what about the PM's long term vision on issues such as price rise, unemployment and women's wrestlers' woes.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness, asking what about the PM's long term vision on issues such as price rise, unemployment and women's wrestlers' woes.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said the new Parliament building is a testament of the prime minister's vision of creating a new India, which combines modernity with the country's heritage and traditions.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Amit Shah: 'New Parliament shows PM Modi's long term vision'. Congratulations. What about Modiji’s long term vision on: 1) Unemployment 2) Price rise 3) Digital divide 4) Health & education deficit 5) Women wrestlers woes. With the speed with which Parliament was built!" In his remarks, Home Minister Shah also said that the new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Modi's far-sightedness.
 

READ | Karnataka poll result: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal takes a dig at BJP

Sibal's comments came after 19 opposition parties, including Congress, AAP and TMC, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament.

The opposition parties have said the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it. Therefore, they have argued that the President should inaugurate the building and not the prime minister.

READ |  Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal raises questions of pliant investigation in the wrestlers protests case
READ | Wrestlers Protest: Kapil Sibal hits out at ex-WFI chief, says has 'no conscience'
READ | BJP wants Opposition-free India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summons to Kejriwal
READ | Congress has to be integral to any anti-BJP opposition taking shape ahead of 2024 elections: Kapil Sibal

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT