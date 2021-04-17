Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Being Concerned More About Elections Than Administration

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed both the Central and state government and accused them of only being concerned about elections but not about administration during the second wave of coronavirus.

The Congress leader took to Twitter and said, "It is really unfortunate that Central BJP and state BJP leaders were only worried about elections but not administration. Why are Karnataka BJP leaders not following the protocols which they are trying to preach to the public?"

"COVID-19 second wave crisis has exposed the fragile public care system under the present BJP Central and State government. People have become helpless without any medical treatment for COVID-19," he added.

Escalating his attack, Siddaramaiah further asked, "India had a grave experience during the first wave. Yet the government has not learned any lesson. Remdesivir, widely used for Covid treatment, is not available. Why was the government not ready with the medicines?"

"There is also a shortage of normal and ICU beds for COVID patients. People are left to suffer without oxygen and other support systems. Government is just busy solving internal crisis rather than solving public health crisis," he added.

COVID Cases In India

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,26,71,220, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

(With Agency Inputs)