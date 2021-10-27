Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP Of Distributing Money In Sindagi, Hanagal By-poll Constituencies

In a major development, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing money in Sindagi and Hanagal constituencies of the state. The former CM also said that the state Congress unit will send a complaint to the Election Commission of India regarding the matter.

Siddaramaiah alleged, "Ten to twelve ministers in each constituency are holding a bag of money to distribute it to people to purchase votes. This doesn't work."

Karnataka CM asks Siddaramaiah to visit villages in Hanagal

On October 23, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had challenged Siddaramaiah to visit the villages in the Hanagal assembly constituency to see the development there before inviting him for a debate on a public platform.

He added that he had read out the names of villages on Friday where the development works took place, which Siddaramaiah can visit. "He is only erecting a 'canopy of words'. We can also join him to play with words but before that, I ask him to visit the Hanagal Taluk and see for himself the development taken place there. Let him visit those places and see for himself the works done by us there. It is not good to give statements by relying on supporters," Bommai said.

Karnataka goes for by-polls on Oct 30

On October 30, Karnataka will have by-polls for the Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies. In this regard, 37 individuals have already submitted their applications, including eight from Sindagi and 29 from Hangal. The election will be held on November 2, and the ballots will be counted. The by-elections were called after the deaths of Sindagi JD (S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai has strengthened his campaign in the region. He pointed out some of the schemes introduced by BS Yediyurappa, such as Bhagyalaksmi and bicycle schemes. Attacking Congress, Bommai said the schemes launched by the Congress government never reached the intended recipients.

The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)