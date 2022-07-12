Siddaramaiah Accuses Pralhad Joshi Of Conspiring Against Yediyurappa; 'cornered By Party'

After Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took a dig at Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his birthday celebration which has been described by BJP as “Siddaramothsava” organised by party workers, the senior Congress leader on Monday hit back at Joshi and accused him of conspiring against BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to remove him from the Chief Minister's chair.

Notably, the Union Minister had earlier criticised the scheduled birthday event of Siddaramaiah which is going to take place in Davangere on August 12.

Siddaramaiah came down heavily on Pralhad Joshi in a series of tweets. The Congress leader claimed, "Yediyurappa was cornered by his own party men." His comments came amid defection buzz in Goa Congress where the grand old party is fighting an internal crisis after five of its MLAs - Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik and Rajesh Faldesai - went incommunicado on Sunday sparking rumours that they might jump ship to the saffron party. Following that, Congress removed party MLA Michael Lobo as the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly and accused both Lobo and former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat of hatching a conspiracy to "weaken the party by engineering defection" in cahoots with the BJP.

Siddaramaiah further accused BJP of horse-trading; he said, "BJP is offering Rs 50 Crores to each MLA, they don't believe in democracy. Not only in Goa, but everywhere they are conducting Operation Kamala. They will offer money and purchase the MLAs.”

Pralhad Joshi and his associates conspired against Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

“BS Yediyurappa, who built the BJP in the State, was sent to jail and removed from the post of Chief Minister by whose conspiracy? Aren’t you into it?”, Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

In another tweet, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “BS Yediyurappa who built the party with blood and sweat for four decades. Who cornered Yediyurappa?" He further said that Joshi along with other associates conspired against Yediyurappa and sent him to jail following which the veteran BJP leader was removed from the post of Chief Minister.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah further added that due to Prahlad Joshi's connivance, MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal was pouring accusations against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Vijayendra every day. He further attacked Joshi by stating that he is preventing action against MLAs who speak disparagingly against a senior party leader?

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah wrote, “Who is happy that the bench is standing tall to prevent former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra from getting a ministerial position? Who is involved in that joy? Whose plot is leaking his name in scams?”

Speaking about the Lingayats in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, “By wooing the Lingayats and the lords of the Lingayat Math, Pralhad Joshi with other associates formed the party and now they are cornering each and every Lingayat in the party? Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and MLA Arvind Bellada, who was dreaming of the post of Chief Minister, who gave cold water to his desire?”

"BJP had three Chief Ministers in its first tenure, deposed the first, and made a second Chief Minister by the end of the year of the second term. It is funny that Pralhad Joshi talks about Congress dissension when you are going to drop the second one and install the third one," he added.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “It is not written on your forehead to gain the majority and come to power by virtue of achievement. Whatever you say, Operation Kamala is a dirty business.”