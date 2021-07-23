Siddaramaiah Advises BJP To Appoint Dalit CM In Karnataka Amid Buzz Over Yediyurappa Exit

As speculations over a massive rejig in the Karnataka cabinet continue, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday suggested that as a replacement to the serving Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party should bring a Dalit leader. Addressing the media, the leader took to the job of reminding the saffron party of its persistent advocacy for social justice and gave the aforementioned suggestion.

The BJP Party has scheduled a meeting on July 26 to mark the completion of 2 years of Yediyurappa's government, in which the Chief Minister is expected to be ousted, and another leader to be appointed as the Chief Minister.

'Religious leaders shouldn't interfere': Siddaramaiah

"Religious leaders should not get themselves involved in politicking as the opinion of the people is all that matters in politics. None from any matth should interfere in the internal affairs of any party,” he added. The statement comes after several seers and members of his Lingayat community opposed any move by the BJP central leadership to replace Yediyurappa.

On Thursday, BS Yediyurappa addressed the matter. "I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power," he said pointing out that he has not yet been asked to resign from the Chief Ministerial post. "When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party. I have not recommended any name. The party high command has not said anything to me. Let's see what will happen after July 26," he added.

While the fear of being dethroned looms over his head, BS Yediyurappa asked the leaders of the party to co-operate, act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests, which according to him would bring embarrassment to the BJP. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote," I am privileged to be a loyal worker of the BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party."

Yediyurappa's future in limbo

After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios multiple times after many Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa met the Governor and submitted a 5-page letter on ”serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration” by the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, some leaders such as MLC H Vishwanath have alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the government. Speculations about his ouster started doing the rounds after he visited the national capital last week where he met PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda.