Siddaramaiah Alleges 'Tughlaq Darbar' Politics As Karnataka Govt Enforces BPL Eligibility

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday slammed current state Food and Civil Supplies minister Umesh Katti for his remarks on the criteria for below poverty line families getting ration cards. The Karnataka minister's statement on restricting the eligibility criterion for getting a BPL ration card has stirred controversy.

Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada, "When you became the Chief Minister of a state built by you, only then should you conduct it like a Tughlaq Darbar. Now sit in the hard-earned ministry and do good to the people. You have to leave the chair when people will yell at you and swing their swords," he added.

Karnataka govt's BPL card move

On Monday, the Karnataka government asked people possessing Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards who are rendered ineligible on account of owning either a two-wheeler, TV, fridge or over five acres of land, to surrender them before March 31 or face legal action

While addressing a press conference in Belagavi, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Umesh Katti said there are parameters for possessing a BPL card and people who don't qualify should return the cards.

"There are parameters for possessing a BPL card. They should not have more than five acres of land, motorcycle, TV or fridge. Those who don't qualify on these parameters should return the cards or else we will do it. Anyone earning more than Rs 1.20 lakh annually should not use BPL cards and has to return it before March 31", he said, reported PTI.

