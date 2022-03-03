Siddaramaiah & CT Ravi Indulge In Blame Game Over Indian Student's Death In Ukraine

An ugly war of words has erupted between Congress' Siddaramaiah and BJP's CT Ravi for the last two days over the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar. The ex-Karnataka CM blamed the Modi govt for not evacuating its nationals in time, leading to the student's death. He urged PM Modi to take up the issue with Russia demanding it honour its international agreements.

Siddaramaiah Vs CT Ravi

A young medical student with bright dreams had a long journey in saving lives, but was cut short due to failure of @BJP4India.



Sufficient warnings were given by Russia & govt had lot of time to prepare for evacuation. Unfortunately, Naveen had to pay price for govt's ignorance — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 1, 2022

In retaliation, BJP general secretary CT Ravi asked 'Have you lost your mind worshipping your party owners?, defending the Modi government's work to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Siddaramaiah doubled down saying, " If your govt was awake, Naveen would have been still alive. His blood is on your hands, which is sad".

Escalating the fight, CT Ravi gave it a communal angle asking if the ex-CM 'lost his mind' when 'more than 25 Hindus were killed by Islamic Fundamentalists' and '3900 Farmers committed suicide'. Not backing down, Siddaramaiah listed his govt's schemes - farm waiver and the FIRs in the 25 Hindus' murder. In a bid to get the last word, CT RAVI claimed that while Modi govt was working 24x7, the Opposition was only 'lecturing and criticising'.

✓ PM @narendramodi Govt is working overtime to bring back Indians from Ukraine.

✓ 4 Union Ministers are on-ground to coordinate evacuation process.

✓ Union Ministers are receiving our students at Airports.



What are CONgress & @RahulGandhi doing?



Lecturing & Criticizing ! — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) March 2, 2022

Indian student killed in Ukraine

On Tuesday, an Indian student lost his life in the Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University. As per reports, he came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. After the matter came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences. The family seeks return of Naveen's body. Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov condoled Naveen's death in Kharkiv and promised to investigate this incident.

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over a dozens flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including 3 Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 3000 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. PM Modi spoke to President Putin to ensure the safe removal of Indian citizens from the war zone - giving a 6-hour window to Indians to evacuate Kharkiv. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.