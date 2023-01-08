Siddaramaiah Attacks Bommai Govt On Rejection Of Karnataka's R-Day Tableau; 'Had They...'

'Unfortunate,' said Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah as the state's tableau got excluded after 13 years from the Republic Day parade. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the rejection of the tableau was a reflection of how 'serious' Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and company were about upholding the 'pride of Karnataka'.

The former Karnataka CM wrote, "Incapable & weak@BSBommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40% commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on Republic Day."

Claiming that the saffron party leaders are 'cowards' in front of their high command, he further wrote, "State BJP govt has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command. Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableaux?"

Rejection of Karnataka's tableaux reflects how serious @BJP4Karnataka is about upholding the pride of our state. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2023

Government issues clarification

Karnataka's 'the cradle of traditional handicrafts' was adjudged second best last year. For this year, the state had proposed to showcase its millet diversity through a tableau this year during the Republic Day parade. However, the central government rejected Karnataka's theme.

The Karnataka government on January 8 clarified that the State's tableau did not get the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, following the Union government's guidelines, which provide an opportunity to the states that took part the least number of times during the last eight years.

"Regarding the participation of States' tableau in Republic Day parade this year, the Government of India has issued guidelines, providing the opportunity to the States that did not take part/took part least number of times during the last eight years. Hence, the State of Karnataka has not got the chance to take part in the Republic Day parade," C R Naveen, Nodal Officer for Republic Day tableau said in a statement.

