Siddaramaiah Attacks Sangh Parivar, Says They're Fanning Agitations Of Various Communities

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that Sangh Parivar leaders were fanning the agitation of various communities in the state demanding reservation to 'mislead' their struggle for social justice. This latest development comes when various communities led by their seers have intensified their ongoing agitation in Karnataka, demanding reservation and categorization as Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes.

Siddaramaiah attacks Sangh Parivar leaders

In a series of tweets, the Congress stalwart advised people not to fall prey to the "mischievous misdeeds' of the Sangh Parivar" who are trying to create conflict in society." Pointing towards BJP's repeated opposition to the reservation, the former Chief Minister asked, "Is BJP leaders' outcry for a reservation to various communities a genuine one? Or is it another political tactic to mislead the struggle for social justice? It was not clear who the outfits, allegedly backed by BJP, were targeting, since it was the party-led government at the state and Centre."

Questioning the sponsoring of the congregation of various castes which had organised a Hindu Samajotsav by the Sangh Parivar, Siddaramaiah said that various communities such as Panchamasali Lingayat, Valmiki, Kuruba and Idigas have intensified their demand for more reservation in government jobs and other sectors.

All this comes when Panchamasali sect demanded Category 2A status within Other Backward Communities, the Kurubas for ST status and Idigas, for SC status. The Valmiki community wants reservation for them to be increased from three per cent to 7.5 per cent.

